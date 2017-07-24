Speaker says sanctions cannot affect Russia's development

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia will continue its development even if further sanctions are imposed on it, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Monday.

"Russia will survive and will continue to develop even if new sanctions are imposed on it," speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko told journalists commenting on the US House of Representatives’ forthcoming voting on a bill envisaging further anti-Russian sanctions.

"No sanctions can cardinally impact Russia’s socio-economic development," she stressed, adding that sanctions are "an unpleasant but not dramatic thing."

Earlier, the office of Kevin McCarthy, Republican majority leader in the US House of Representatives, confirmed that the US lawmakers would vote the bill imposing further anti-Russian sanctions on Tuesday, July 25. The Politico newspaper reported that the deadlock situation over that initiative had been resolved on Saturday. However, the congressmen did not include a provision which would facilitate the process of lifting sanctions from Russia. According to the newspaper, the final bill, which initially included restrictions against Iran, would also include sanctions against North Korea, as McCarthy had suggested earlier.

The bill is expected to win overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.