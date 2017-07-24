Back to Main page
Lavrov says establishment of Russia-US cyber security working group still on agenda

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 24, 21:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The top diplomat says the first meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump showed Moscow and Washington can work together

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia continues believing that the proposals to set up a Russia-U.S. workgroup for cyber security remain topical, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday in an interview with the Kurdish TV channel Rudaw.

The results of the first meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Hamburg on July 7 showed Moscow and Washington could work together and tap the solutions that might facilitate the settling of regional and, quite possibly, broader global problems, Lavrov said.

"They (Presidents Putin and Trump) agreed to set up a channel for facilitation of settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and to discuss the possibility of a joint workgroup for reviewing any problems in the field of cybersecurity," he said. "I think this proposal remains topical enough."

"Some members of U.S. Congress have levelled charges at President Trump for his alleged 'sitting down to the conference table with the devil' when he went as far as making an agreement on the workgroup," Lavrov said. "I think their position is childish. If someone has whatever concerns and if he or she links them to unfair actions on the part of Russia in cyberspace, any person with a sense of reason would be interested in talking to the those who are suspected."

Russia has been promultating through the UN the rules of responsible conduct of the states in cyberspace and it has submitted a relevant document to the UN, Lavrov said. "It's really difficult to suspect us of evasion from an earnest discussion of the issue and I hope U.S. public quarters won't hold the U.S. Administration tied hand and foot in what concers a dialogue of this kind."

