Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to meet Iraqi vice president on July 25

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 24, 19:27 UTC+3

The Iraqi vice president met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and speaker of the Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenkom on July 24

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with visiting Iraqi Vice President Nuri al-Maliki on Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Iraq calls for closer cooperation with Russia

"Yes," he said when asked to information about the meeting.

The Iraqi vice president is on a working visit to Russia. On Monday, he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and speaker of the Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko.

He said that during his stay in Moscow he raised the issue of a referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan "in the context of the vision of the country’s future." We support the interests of the Kurdish people but what we are observing today does not serve the interests of the Kurdish people properly, so we want a serious dialogue between Baghdad and Kurdistan in order to reach settlement. But so far, we see that the situation is developing in the opposite direction, not in Iraq’s interests," he said.

He stressed the importance of "establishing a political regime in Iraq that would rely on the principle of political majority in order to ensure sustainable future for the Iraqi people, regardless of their ethnic or religious identity.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iraq calls for closer cooperation with Russia
2
Putin to meet Iraqi vice president on July 25
3
Kremlin waiting for Washington to word clear position on further anti-Russian sanctions
4
IMF confirms recovery of Russia's economy in 2017
5
Kyrgyzstan was threatened with missiles for hosting US airbase, president says
6
Russia supports settlement of situation around Qatar through dialogue
7
Russia’s US ambassador Kislyak steps down
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама