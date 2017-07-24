Back to Main page
Russia’s new ambassador to US to be appointed soon

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 24, 14:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s embassy in Washington said earlier that Sergei Kislyak had stepped down as Russian ambassador to the United States

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A new Russian ambassador to the United States will be appointed very soon, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"An announcement about a new ambassador will come soon, when the president thinks it expedient," he said.

Russia’s embassy in Washington said earlier that Sergei Kislyak had stepped down as Russian ambassador to the United States and Minister-Counsellor Denis Gonchar would continue as Russia’s Charge d'Affaires ad interim.

In late June, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov refused to comment on a possible appointment of a new Russian ambassador, saying such issues are typically kept under wraps until an official announcement is made. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharov, in turn, said the issue of a possible rotation of the Russian ambassador in the United States was being reviewed in a routine manner.

On May 18, the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house supported the candidacy of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov for the post of Russian ambassador to the United States, a source close to the discussion told TASS back then. "The committee has given consent for the Russian foreign ministry nominee Antonov’s appointment as Russian ambassador to the United States," the source said.

Реклама