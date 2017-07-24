Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Speaker warns against attempts to interfere in Russian presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 24, 13:46 UTC+3

The Federation Council speaker hopes the EU will prevent new sanctions against Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko has warned that any attempts to interfere in the Russian presidential elections due in 2018 will be squashed.

Read also

Putin says too early to discuss 2018 presidential election

"Such interference [into electoral processes in Russia - TASS] took place in the 1990s. Luckily, those times are gone. But today we see attempts to exert informational influence. Each such attempt will be squashed, measures will be taken," Matviyenko told a news conference on the results of the upper house’s spring session on Monday.

In June, the Federation Council agreed to organize a commission on protection of the state sovereignty and on prevention of interference with Russia’s home affairs. The commission’s task would be to collect, analyze and sort the information on state of the Russian legislation and the enforcement practice in protection of the state sovereignty and in preventing interference with Russia’s home affairs. The commission will suggests how to improve the Russian legislation in that sphere.

Anti-Russian sanctions 

Matviyenko expects that the European Union will prevent new sanctions of the US against Russia that will affect the EU energy market.

"The sanctions can harm European companies as well as European business on the whole. This is an attempt to ouster Russia from the energy market of Europe and take this niche. This means infringement on the interests of European states. I hope the EU will hold ground," she said.

She said any unilateral sanctions without the approval of the Security Council are illegal from the point of view of international law, but if besides they have an extra-territorial nature, "then this is the behavior lying beyond the bounds, rudely violating all the established rules and norms".

"The European Union proceeds from its pragmatic interests, our energy resources are cheaper for the Europeans. Russia has always been, is and will remain a reliable supplier, plus substantially cheaper in transportation, and also in price. This is why we are seeing such a reaction from the European Union," Matviyenko said.

She expressed hope that "some dialogue will begin and the European Union will defend its position". "Let us hope for the common sense of the final wording of such restrictions if they will be approved," the speaker said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russian army takes aim at jihadi SUVs and Trump handcuffed by new sanctions
2
Large-scale combat readiness check kicks off in East Siberia
3
Kremlin waiting for Washington to word clear position on further anti-Russian sanctions
4
MAKS-2017 airshow yields contracts to over $6bln - Russian ministry of industry and trade
5
Russia, EU discuss joint energy projects
6
Kyrgyzstan was threatened with missiles for hosting US airbase, president says
7
Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Sea Cup-2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама