Russian and European lawmakers plan to visit Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 24, 13:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The visit may take place this year

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A delegation of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house plans to visit Syria jointly with European lawmakers in the near future, probably before the yearend, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Duma’s international committee, said on Monday.

Russia’s upper house ratifies protocol to agreement for deploying air group to Syria

"Naturally, we plan [to visit Syria - TASS] with foreign colleagues. Europe needs to know the truth about what is going on in Syria and who is really fighting against terrorists there," he said at a news conference at TASS.

However he refrained from disclosing details of the future visit. "I would prefer not to tell when. You will learn about it in detail in due time. Probably, very soon," he said.

In Syria, Russia is fighting against international terrorism, "but not against anybody else," Slutsky stressed. "Back in Europe after the visit, and I think there can be more than just one such visit, our colleagues will tell the truth to their voters, to the European information and political community."

The Russia lawmaker pledged such visits would be organized on a regular basis and cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments would be continued. "It is important to consolidate anti-terrorism efforts at all levels and in all areas. There could not be a more important task," he underscored.

