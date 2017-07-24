Back to Main page
Lawyer says Seleznyov’s sentence may be extended by charges laid by two more US states

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 24, 10:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The lawyer noted that the court decisions in the other states may extend his defendant’s prison term

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Roman Seleznyov, sentenced to 27 years of imprisonment for cyber crime in the US may serve a longer sentence due to the claims laid on him by two more states, his lawyer Igor Litvak told the Izvestiya newspaper.

"Roman Seleznyov was sentenced to 27 years of imprisonment in the state of Washington. However, two more cases were initiated against him: in Nevada and Georgia," the lawyer said. "After final verdicts are announced in all three states, it will become clear where Roman will serve his sentence."

The lawyer noted that the court decisions in the other states may extend his defendant’s prison term. "The judges can make the terms parallel. However, there is a possibility to add them together," he told the newspaper.

Seleznyov was arrested by US intelligence officials on July 5, 2014, at the international airport of the Maldives’ capital. That very same day he was sent to the Territory of Guam. Guam’s district court refused to release the Russian and ruled to deport him to Seattle.

In August 2016, the jury found Seleznyouv guilty of cyber crime. He was convicted of computer hacks that hit more than 200 US businesses over several years. On April 21, Seattle’s federal district court sentenced the Russian to 27 years of imprisonment and a penalty of $170 mln.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed an outrage against the US policy "that encourage US intelligence services to literally abduct [Russians] abroad," as can be seen from "Konstantin Yaroshenko’s and Roman Seleznyov’s tragical situations whom US authorities imprisoned first and are now intentionally depriving of full medical aid," the Russian ministry noted.

Topics
Foreign policy
