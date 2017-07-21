Russian top diplomat shares his impressions from meeting with US leader

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has shared his impressions about his meeting with US President Donald Trump when he visited Washington this May.

"The feeling was the same as when I was in the Oval Office with President Obama and President Bush before him - respect for the president who was legitimately elected the leader of the United States on the basis of the US Constitution," he said in an interview with NBC News on Friday.

"And respect for anything they choose to tell me to present the American position and to present their views on what they believe should be the substance of Russian-American relations." The Russian top diplomat added.