Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian top diplomat shares his impressions from meeting with US leader

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 21, 20:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sergey Lavrov said he felt respect for the president who was legitimately elected the leader of the United States

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Read also

Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up

Trump says meeting with Russia’s Lavrov was 'very, very good'

Kremlin 'cautiously optimistic' about results of Trump-Lavrov meeting

Lavrov briefed Putin on his meeting with Trump

Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — Putin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has shared his impressions about his meeting with US President Donald Trump when he visited Washington this May.

"The feeling was the same as when I was in the Oval Office with President Obama and President Bush before him - respect for the president who was legitimately elected the leader of the United States on the basis of the US Constitution," he said in an interview with NBC News on Friday.

"And respect for anything they choose to tell me to present the American position and to present their views on what they believe should be the substance of Russian-American relations." The Russian top diplomat added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin spokesman calls sale of alleged Putin’s watch for 1 mln euro ‘successful trick’
2
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence school
3
US seizure of Russian compounds designed to make White House’s life unbearable — Lavrov
4
Putin doesn't rule out running in 2018 presidential race
5
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs
6
Chinese Navy warships arrive in Russian Baltic port for joint drills
7
Russia to develop artillery reconnaissance drone — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама