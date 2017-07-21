Back to Main page
Putin says Ukraine chokes on corruption, even in top echelons of power

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 21, 18:51 UTC+3
European auditors say Ukraine still perceived as Europe's most corrupted state

SOCHI, July 21. /TASS/. Ukraine chokes on corruption, which exists even in the highest echelons of power, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the televised "Serious Talk with Vladimir Putin" Q&A with children held at the Sirius Educational Centre for Gifted Children in Sochi on Friday.

"They [new politicians in Ukraine] came to power. And what? Corruption has increased. Ukraine is choking on this corruption, what is more in the top echelons of power and further down," he said.

Vladimir Putin
