Putin says Ukraine chokes on corruption, even in top echelons of power

Putin says USSR collapse had greatest impact on himSociety & Culture July 21, 18:37
Putin expects Russian-European Mars landing mission to crown with successScience & Space July 21, 18:21
Key facts about ExxonMobil and its business in RussiaBusiness & Economy July 21, 18:14
Nemtsov’s daughter appeals against verdict on her father’s murder with Supreme CourtSociety & Culture July 21, 18:03
Chinese Navy warships arrive in Russian Baltic port for joint drillsMilitary & Defense July 21, 17:57
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirsSociety & Culture July 21, 17:43
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence schoolSociety & Culture July 21, 17:39
Putin says life, love and freedom are his core valuesSociety & Culture July 21, 17:06
Crimean border guards rescue drowning Ukrainian who swam from Ukraine to TurkeyWorld July 21, 16:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, July 21. /TASS/. Ukraine chokes on corruption, which exists even in the highest echelons of power, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the televised "Serious Talk with Vladimir Putin" Q&A with children held at the Sirius Educational Centre for Gifted Children in Sochi on Friday.
"They [new politicians in Ukraine] came to power. And what? Corruption has increased. Ukraine is choking on this corruption, what is more in the top echelons of power and further down," he said.