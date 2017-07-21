Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Telephone conversation of Normandy Four leaders due on July 24

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 21, 15:17 UTC+3

The phone conversation will possibly be followed by a personal meeting of the Russian, German, French and Ukrainian leaders

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 21./TASS/. A telephone conversation of the Normandy Four (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) leaders will be held on July 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday.

"Yes," he said in reply to the question by TASS whether the parties have managed to coordinate July 24 as the date for a telephone conversation of the Normandy Four leaders.

Read also

Moscow ready for meeting in Normandy Four format — Lavrov

Kiev, Paris agree to ‘revive’ Minsk deal ahead of Normandy Four meeting — Poroshenko

Normandy Four agree to continue cooperation — Kremlin

Russia urges Normandy Four to intensify efforts with Kiev — Lavrov

After talks of the Russian and US presidents and contacts of the Russian, German and French leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, it became known that an agreement had been reached to shortly have a phone conversation of the Normandy Four leaders, which will possibly be followed by a personal meeting of the Russian, German, French and Ukrainian leaders.

The first meeting in the so-called Normandy Four format was held in France, on June 6, 2014, during celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy, when the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany for the first time discussed the settlement of the conflict in southeast Ukraine.

In February 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko held 17-hour-long talks in Minsk, approving the Package of Measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements - the basis for a peace settlement in Donbass.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian space facility operator helping South Korea to build launch pad for carrier rocket
2
Russia to develop artillery reconnaissance drone — source
3
Kremlin mum on Siemens statement, hopes companies will carry on dialogue
4
CIA chief’s remarks on 'Russian meddling' in US elections beyond bounds of reason — Lavrov
5
Russia striving to make its Navy rank world’s second
6
Press review: Israel in Syrian de-escalation plan and Brexit at dead-end
7
Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Navy Day parade in Far East
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама