Telephone conversation of Normandy Four leaders due on July 24

MOSCOW, July 21./TASS/. A telephone conversation of the Normandy Four (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) leaders will be held on July 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday.

"Yes," he said in reply to the question by TASS whether the parties have managed to coordinate July 24 as the date for a telephone conversation of the Normandy Four leaders.

After talks of the Russian and US presidents and contacts of the Russian, German and French leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, it became known that an agreement had been reached to shortly have a phone conversation of the Normandy Four leaders, which will possibly be followed by a personal meeting of the Russian, German, French and Ukrainian leaders.

The first meeting in the so-called Normandy Four format was held in France, on June 6, 2014, during celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy, when the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany for the first time discussed the settlement of the conflict in southeast Ukraine.

In February 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko held 17-hour-long talks in Minsk, approving the Package of Measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements - the basis for a peace settlement in Donbass.