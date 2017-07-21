Telephone conversation of Normandy Four leaders due on July 24

Russian space facility operator helping South Korea to build launch pad for carrier rocketScience & Space July 21, 16:16
Lavrov sees nothing sensational in informal Putin-Trump gathering at G20Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 21, 16:00
US plans to ban its citizens from traveling to North Korea — tour operatorWorld July 21, 15:35
CIA chief’s remarks on 'Russian meddling' in US elections beyond bounds of reason — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 21, 15:06
Flights at MAKS-2017 International Air Show suspended due to bad weatherMilitary & Defense July 21, 14:28
Lavrov asserts details on Syria’s southern de-escalation zone in final stagesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 21, 14:14
Russia wins 2017 FINA World Championships’ gold in women’s team free competitionSport July 21, 13:55
Poll shows majority of Russians back further aid to DonbassSociety & Culture July 21, 13:44
First bionic eye surgery successfully completed in RussiaScience & Space July 21, 13:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 21./TASS/. A telephone conversation of the Normandy Four (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) leaders will be held on July 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Friday.
"Yes," he said in reply to the question by TASS whether the parties have managed to coordinate July 24 as the date for a telephone conversation of the Normandy Four leaders.
After talks of the Russian and US presidents and contacts of the Russian, German and French leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, it became known that an agreement had been reached to shortly have a phone conversation of the Normandy Four leaders, which will possibly be followed by a personal meeting of the Russian, German, French and Ukrainian leaders.
The first meeting in the so-called Normandy Four format was held in France, on June 6, 2014, during celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy, when the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany for the first time discussed the settlement of the conflict in southeast Ukraine.
In February 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko held 17-hour-long talks in Minsk, approving the Package of Measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements - the basis for a peace settlement in Donbass.