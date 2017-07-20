Back to Main page
Russia’s visa application form for British citizens expanded on principle of reciprocity

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 20, 21:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The expanded visa application form came into effect on July 17, 2017

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. More items on visa application forms for the British citizens coming to Russia have been added due to a principle of reciprocity, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s deputy spokesman Artyom Kozhin said on Thursday.

Russia-EU dialogue on easing visa procedures underway — diplomat

"After scrutinizing the differences between the UK visa application form for Russian citizens and Russian visa application form filled out by the British nationals, considerable discrepancies in the number and nature of questions have been revealed, and not in favor of Russians," he said. "Therefore, basing on a principle of reciprocity an expanded version of the visa application form has been drawn up for people from the UK."

The expanded visa application form came into effect on July 17, 2017.

Visa regime
