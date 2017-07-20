Putin says solution should be found for compatriots unable to receive Russian citizenship

YOSHKAR-OLA, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said an appropriate solution should be found for compatriots who cannot be granted Russia’s citizenship due to petty offences.

At Thursday’s session of the Council for Interethnic Relations, Chairman of the Russian Congress of Caucasian Peoples Aslambek Paskachev said that about 100,000 compatriots had arrived in Russia but could not receive citizenship due to their petty offences.

Putin said concrete proposals should be worked out on the issue.

"I think it important and understand what you are talking about and I will support you with pleasure," he said. "But we should find an appropriate solution."