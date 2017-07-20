Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says 80% of Russians friendly to people from different ethnic groups

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 20, 17:51 UTC+3 YOSHKAR-OLA

The Russian president reminded that the situation was quite opposite 10-15 years before

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

YOSHKAR-OLA, July 20. /TASS/. The number of Russians who believe that relations among people of different ethnic backgrounds are friendly has increased to 80%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday opening a session of the Council for Interethnic Relations.

"It is worth mentioning the number of Russia’s citizens who think that relations among people of different ethnic backgrounds are friendly. They are nearly 80%," Putin said, reminding that the situation was quite opposite 10-15 years before.

Read also

Interior minister says Russia has world’s second biggest migrant community

"Our goal is to preserve concord in society, firstly through permanent interaction and constructive dialogue between the power and civic society institutions," he said.

One in five Russians says that local authorities’ activities in interethnic relations are not sufficient, the president added drawing attention of local governments to the fact.

"Escalation of most conflicts is rooted, first of all, in inability to prevent and solve them in due time on the spot," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
2
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
3
Russia to develop missiles based on artificial intelligence
4
Romanov dynasty descendants to gather in Russia for centenary of Nicholas II’s death
5
Russia’s Syria campaign spending within current combat training costs — Defense Ministry
6
ExxonMobil slapped with $2 mln fine for breach of anti-Russian sanctions
7
Russia to offer MiG-35 planes at India’s tender for light fighter jets
TOP STORIES
Реклама