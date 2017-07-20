Back to Main page
Kremlin mum on documentary about Putin being filmed for 2018 election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 20, 14:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Peskov added that he was unaware of reports that two Hollywood filmmakers decided to cut out episodes with Vladimir Putin’s character from two movies due to Russian hacking fears

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to discuss apparent work on a new TV documentary about Vladimir Putin for the upcoming 2018 presidential election with reporters.

Kremlin: Oliver Stone's documentary on Russia’s leader ‘revealed Putin genuinely’

"We are working on various projects. We will provide information on them once they’ve become tangible. At the moment, we believe it would be premature to provide any kind of information," the Kremlin spokesman explained.

Peskov added that he was unaware of reports that two Hollywood filmmakers decided to cut out episodes with Vladimir Putin’s character from two movies due to Russian hacking fears.

"We do not know anything about these movies, we do not know who is shooting them and what they are all about," he said.

The Hollywood Reporter earlier wrote that Vladimir Putin’s character had been removed from two upcoming Hollywood movies - Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence as a spy and Kursk dedicated to the Russian submarine that sank in 2000 - "due to hacking concerns."

