Kremlin mum on documentary about Putin being filmed for 2018 election

The Hague court’s ruling on Arctic Sunrise encourages illegal steps — Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 14:42
Russia to roll out hypersonic drones in 2020sMilitary & Defense July 20, 14:20
Russia to develop missiles based on artificial intelligenceMilitary & Defense July 20, 13:41
Putin, Trump discussed Russian adoptions, but no mention of ban revision — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 13:23
Russian court sentences March protest participant to 2.5 years in jailSociety & Culture July 20, 13:08
No new Putin-Trump meetings in the works, but likely later on — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 13:05
Press review: America's new Russian envoy pick and Kremlin's potential US policy shiftPress Review July 20, 13:00
Poll reveals more than half of Russians support memorial symbols in honor of StalinSociety & Culture July 20, 12:57
Russia’s Armata main battle tank may become operational in 2019Military & Defense July 20, 12:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to discuss apparent work on a new TV documentary about Vladimir Putin for the upcoming 2018 presidential election with reporters.
"We are working on various projects. We will provide information on them once they’ve become tangible. At the moment, we believe it would be premature to provide any kind of information," the Kremlin spokesman explained.
Peskov added that he was unaware of reports that two Hollywood filmmakers decided to cut out episodes with Vladimir Putin’s character from two movies due to Russian hacking fears.
"We do not know anything about these movies, we do not know who is shooting them and what they are all about," he said.
The Hollywood Reporter earlier wrote that Vladimir Putin’s character had been removed from two upcoming Hollywood movies - Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence as a spy and Kursk dedicated to the Russian submarine that sank in 2000 - "due to hacking concerns."