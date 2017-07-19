Foreign Ministry says Antonov best possible choice for position of Russian ambassador

US sanctions not to be lifted even if Russia meets West’s demands — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 20:25
MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Deputy Foreign Minister Anatoly Antonov is the best possible choice for the position of Russia's ambassador to Washington, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wendesday.
"Six years of his work in the capacity of a deputy defense minister make up an invaluable asset for his future activity in Washington and I think he is the best possible pick for the ambassador's duties," Ryabkov told Rossiya One channel.
The Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov declined to tell reporters earlier if Moscow would appoint new ambassador to the US, saying appointments of this kind were kept confidential until the moment of official announcement.
On June 26, the Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the issue of rotation of the Russian ambassador in Washington "will be solved in a routine manner".
On May 18, the State Duma foreign policy committee supported Anatoly Antonov's candidacy for the position of ambassador to the US, a well-informed source told TASS upon the end of a meeting the committee had held behind closed doors.
The source said Antonov had been nominated by the Foreign Ministry.