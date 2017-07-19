Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian envoy hopes new OSCE chief will boost cooperation potential

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 19, 14:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow will welcome efforts to expand the dialogue with the OSCE, which was developing successfully with former Secretary General Zannier

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the newly-appointed OSCE Secretary General, Thomas Greminger, will be able to develop the potential created by his predecessor Lamberto Zannier in terms of boosting cooperation between the organization's member-countries and promoting dialogue, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said during a video conference from Vienna.

Read also

Lavrov slams OSCE for being prone to 'inertia to usurp key security decisions'

"Mr. Greminger served as Switzerland’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE during that country’s chairmanship in the organization in 2014, when fundamental decisions amid the Ukrainian crisis were made, showing a fairly principled approach," Lukashevich noted.

The Russian diplomat pointed to huge potential for the organization’s development and for its ties with Moscow created by Zannier. "We do hope that he [Greminger - TASS] will be able to develop the potential that the secretary general has and cooperation with the OSCE member-countries," Lukashevich went on to say. "We will welcome efforts to expand our dialogue [between Russia and the OSCE], which was developing successfully with former Secretary General Zannier."

The OSCE Ministerial Council earlier endorsed the candidates for four top jobs after a five-day silence procedure. The appointment came into force, since there were no objections from the foreign ministers before the deadline set for July 18. Swiss diplomat Thomas Greminger became the organization’s new Secretary General.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OSCE
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to offer MiG-35 planes at India’s tender for light fighter jets
2
Russia’s upper house ratifies protocol to agreement for deploying air group to Syria
3
Press review: Russia wants unconditional property return and Kiev replies to Malorossiya
4
Trump blasts media reports on his ‘secret’ meeting with Putin
5
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
6
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
7
First stage of PAK FA test flights to be over in late 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама