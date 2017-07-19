Russian envoy hopes new OSCE chief will boost cooperation potential

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the newly-appointed OSCE Secretary General, Thomas Greminger, will be able to develop the potential created by his predecessor Lamberto Zannier in terms of boosting cooperation between the organization's member-countries and promoting dialogue, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said during a video conference from Vienna.

"Mr. Greminger served as Switzerland’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE during that country’s chairmanship in the organization in 2014, when fundamental decisions amid the Ukrainian crisis were made, showing a fairly principled approach," Lukashevich noted.

The Russian diplomat pointed to huge potential for the organization’s development and for its ties with Moscow created by Zannier. "We do hope that he [Greminger - TASS] will be able to develop the potential that the secretary general has and cooperation with the OSCE member-countries," Lukashevich went on to say. "We will welcome efforts to expand our dialogue [between Russia and the OSCE], which was developing successfully with former Secretary General Zannier."

The OSCE Ministerial Council earlier endorsed the candidates for four top jobs after a five-day silence procedure. The appointment came into force, since there were no objections from the foreign ministers before the deadline set for July 18. Swiss diplomat Thomas Greminger became the organization’s new Secretary General.