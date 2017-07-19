Putin to pay visit to Finland on July 27

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Finland on July 27 to hold talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto. "During the scheduled talks, the two heads of state will discuss a wide range of issues related to the Russian-Finnish cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and environmental spheres and exchange views on pressing regional and international issues," the Kremlin press service reported.

It noted that Putin will visit Finland at Niinisto’s invitation. "The visit is timed to celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence and will take place in the city of Savonlinna, which will also host an international opera festival with the participation of Russia’s Bolshoi Theater," the press service said.