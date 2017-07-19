Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to pay visit to Finland on July 27

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 19, 12:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Finland on July 27 to hold talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto. "During the scheduled talks, the two heads of state will discuss a wide range of issues related to the Russian-Finnish cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and environmental spheres and exchange views on pressing regional and international issues," the Kremlin press service reported.

It noted that Putin will visit Finland at Niinisto’s invitation. "The visit is timed to celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence and will take place in the city of Savonlinna, which will also host an international opera festival with the participation of Russia’s Bolshoi Theater," the press service said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
2
Press review: Russia wants unconditional property return and Kiev's reply to Malorossiya
3
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
4
Russia to offer MiG-35 planes at India’s tender for light fighter jets
5
Trump blasts media reports on his ‘secret’ meeting with Putin
6
Malorossiya project is personal initiative of self-proclaimed republic's leader — Kremlin
7
Senate speaker warns Moscow mulling tit-for-tat steps over Poland’s Soviet monuments law
TOP STORIES
Реклама