Putin to pay visit to Finland on July 27

Press review: Russia wants unconditional property return and Kiev's reply to MalorossiyaPress Review July 19, 13:00
Russia to offer MiG-35 planes at India’s tender for light fighter jetsMilitary & Defense July 19, 12:42
Russia develops new scheme of manned flight to MoonScience & Space July 19, 12:06
Russian reporters visit rescued ancient Christian pilgrimage town in SyriaWorld July 19, 12:04
State Duma approves law on Russian naturalization oathRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 11:51
Russian warships conduct military drills in White SeaMilitary & Defense July 19, 10:24
Russia's Defense Ministry may get new cutting-edge amphibious helicopterMilitary & Defense July 19, 9:48
Chechen leader says human rights activists spread rumors on gay persecution for moneyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 8:29
Trump blasts media reports on his ‘secret’ meeting with PutinWorld July 19, 5:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Finland on July 27 to hold talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto. "During the scheduled talks, the two heads of state will discuss a wide range of issues related to the Russian-Finnish cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and environmental spheres and exchange views on pressing regional and international issues," the Kremlin press service reported.
It noted that Putin will visit Finland at Niinisto’s invitation. "The visit is timed to celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence and will take place in the city of Savonlinna, which will also host an international opera festival with the participation of Russia’s Bolshoi Theater," the press service said.