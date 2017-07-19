Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia insists US must return its diplomatic property without any conditions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 19, 0:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The issue of the return of Russian diplomatic property was in focus at Monday’s consultations in Washington between Ryabkov and his US counterpart Thomas Shannon

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The United States must return Russia’s diplomatic property in has seized, without any conditions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"This is our property and they must give it back to us unconditionally, without any additional demands and conditions," he stressed.

He turned down media speculation that in an exchange for the return of its diplomatic property Russia should allocate a land plot in its second largest city of St. Petersburg for the construction of a new building of the US consulate general. "Any conditioning or tie-ups are inadmissible, no matter whether it is about a land plot for construction , other property or anything else," he said.

In late December 2016, the Barack Obama administration slapped new sanctions on Russia declaring 35 staff members of the Russian embassy in Washington and the consulate general in San Francisco persona-non-grata and seizing two Russian compounds in the States of New York and Maryland. Russians were denied access to these compounds. Moscow has taken no tit-for-tat measures so far.

The issue of the return of Russian diplomatic property was in focus at Monday’s consultations in Washington between Ryabkov and his US counterpart Thomas Shannon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump blasts media reports on his ‘secret’ meeting with Putin
2
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
3
US State Department voices concerns over ‘Little Russia’ project
4
Russian lawyer Veselnitskaya ready to testify before US Senate on meeting with Trump Jr
5
EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
6
First stage of PAK FA test flights to be over in late 2017
7
Russia mulls developing vertical take-off fighter jets for new aircraft carrier
TOP STORIES
Реклама