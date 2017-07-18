Back to Main page
Russia reiterates its restrained stance on North Korean issue settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 18, 19:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow speaks for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and maintenance of the political and diplomatic efforts on behalf of all of the parties involved

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Moscow reiterates its stance regarding the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and calls on all of the sides involved in the dispute to assume a restrained position, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Russia keeps maintaining its stance: we still speak for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, for the maintenance of the political and diplomatic efforts on behalf of all of the parties involved and urge for a restrained behavior to avoid any moves aimed at stimulating further escalation of tensions," Peskov said.

Asked whether the North Korean nuclear program issue would be debated during President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with UN Security Council’s permanent members, Peskov said that "the issue concerning the Korean nuclear dossier as well as the missile issue have been and will always be in the focus of discussions and will remain on the agenda of the opinions’ exchange during such urgent meetings."

"When we speak about ‘key international and regional problems’ we also imply this problem as well," Peskov said.

