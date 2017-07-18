Back to Main page
Diplomat says Russia is ready to renew regular dialogue with US on strategic stability

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 18, 11:04 UTC+3
Read also

Russia registers US special services penetrating into seized diplomatic compounds

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia is ready to revive a regular dialogue with the US on strategic stability, but the matter depends on Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday following a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon.

"Some current strategic stability issues have been touched upon," the Russian ministry noted. "The American partners’ attention was drawn to the fact that Russia stands for renewal of a regular dialogue on this problem that had been suspended by the former US administration."

"It’s up to Washington," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The second round of Russian -American consultations between deputy foreign ministers took place in Washington on July 17. This communication channel was set up following US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Moscow in April. It was agreed to assign special representatives from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State to analyze the current problems in relations between the two countries.

