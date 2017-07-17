Moscow supports Russian citizen wounded in Egypt

EU imposes sanctions against 16 persons involved in use of chemical weapons in SyriaWorld July 17, 13:34
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expertSociety & Culture July 17, 13:28
Kremlin stresses Chechen leader’s harsh statements taken out of contextRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 17, 13:24
Kremlin says Russian special services checking info on IS leader’s liquidationRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 17, 13:15
Russia’s weapons, military equipment exports tops $2 bln in first half of 2017Military & Defense July 17, 13:13
TASS first deputy director general awarded Italy’s senior knighthood orderSociety & Culture July 17, 13:08
Press review: US agents bully Russian to lie about DNC hack and Serbia eyes East or WestPress Review July 17, 13:00
Russia’s Baltika brewery to start exports to Democratic Republic of CongoBusiness & Economy July 17, 12:56
Russia launches work to design new outfit for spacewalksScience & Space July 17, 12:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are providing help to Russian citizen Yelena Mikhailenko, who was wounded in the criminal assault on tourists in Hurghada. Her injuries are not life-threatening, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
"Russia’s Consul General in Hurghada has visited the Russian citizen," the ministry noted. "She was reported to have minor injuries that are not life-threatening. The Consulate General continues providing necessary help to [Yelena] Mikhailenko."
On July 14, a knifeman attacked foreign female tourists in the city of Hurghada, Egypt, killing two Germans and wounding two Armenians, one Czech and one Russian.
The assailant, an Egyptian citizen, was arrested, and his actions are being investigated now.