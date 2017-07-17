Moscow supports Russian citizen wounded in Egypt

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are providing help to Russian citizen Yelena Mikhailenko, who was wounded in the criminal assault on tourists in Hurghada. Her injuries are not life-threatening, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Russia’s Consul General in Hurghada has visited the Russian citizen," the ministry noted. "She was reported to have minor injuries that are not life-threatening. The Consulate General continues providing necessary help to [Yelena] Mikhailenko."

On July 14, a knifeman attacked foreign female tourists in the city of Hurghada, Egypt, killing two Germans and wounding two Armenians, one Czech and one Russian.

The assailant, an Egyptian citizen, was arrested, and his actions are being investigated now.