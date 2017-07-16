Putin urges to use domestic metals industry’s potential for large-scale regional projects

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated workers and veterans of the country’s ore mining and metallurgical industry with Metallurgist Day, noting that the sector’s potential should be used to implement large-scale regional projects, the Kremlin press office reported on Sunday.

"The well-coordinated and effective work of all the parts of the mining and metallurgical complex is of key importance for developing the national economy, industry, the social sphere and strengthening the country's defense capability. That is why, your labor, which requires deep knowledge, qualifications and the responsible attitude, enjoys deserved respect in society," the Russian president said in his greetings.

As Putin said, the current generation of workers in the sector "shows a careful and truly creative attitude to the experience and traditions of their predecessors."

The ore mining and metallurgical sector today faces the tasks of attracting investments in production upgrade, expanding the range of products with high added value and creating new jobs, the Russian president noted.

"And, of course, it is necessary to tap in full the sector’s powerful potential in implementing large-scale and needed projects aimed at developing Russian regions," Putin said.