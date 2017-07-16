Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin urges to use domestic metals industry’s potential for large-scale regional projects

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 16, 11:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted that the sector’s potential should be used to implement large-scale regional projects

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated workers and veterans of the country’s ore mining and metallurgical industry with Metallurgist Day, noting that the sector’s potential should be used to implement large-scale regional projects, the Kremlin press office reported on Sunday.

"The well-coordinated and effective work of all the parts of the mining and metallurgical complex is of key importance for developing the national economy, industry, the social sphere and strengthening the country's defense capability. That is why, your labor, which requires deep knowledge, qualifications and the responsible attitude, enjoys deserved respect in society," the Russian president said in his greetings.

As Putin said, the current generation of workers in the sector "shows a careful and truly creative attitude to the experience and traditions of their predecessors."

The ore mining and metallurgical sector today faces the tasks of attracting investments in production upgrade, expanding the range of products with high added value and creating new jobs, the Russian president noted.

"And, of course, it is necessary to tap in full the sector’s powerful potential in implementing large-scale and needed projects aimed at developing Russian regions," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian woman injured in Hurghada knife attack fought back - embassy
2
Diplomat points to flood of CIA agents employed at US Embassy in Moscow
3
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
4
Putin vows to defend Russia's interests
5
Russia’s embassy: no evidence for Russia-backed hackers’ attacks on UK grid in The Times
6
Russia leads the way in space sector - Air Force commander-in-chief
7
Putin urges to use domestic metals industry’s potential for large-scale regional projects
TOP STORIES
Реклама