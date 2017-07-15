Back to Main page
Russia’s embassy: no evidence for Russia-backed hackers’ attacks on UK grid in The Times

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 15, 20:47 UTC+3 LONDON

The Times claimed that the hackers aimed to gain access to the energy networks in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom’s Northern Ireland

Russia’s Embassy in London

Russia’s Embassy in London

© EPA/WILL OLIVER

LONDON, July 15. /TASS/. The article in London’s The Times claiming that hackers backed by the Russian government have allegedly attacked energy networks on the island of Ireland has no evidence, Russia’s Embassy in London tweeted on Sunday.

The Times claimed that the hackers aimed to gain access to the energy networks in the two countries, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom’s Northern Ireland. The hackers targeted the Republic of Ireland’s energy sector, the daily says. Citing security analytics speaking on conditions of anonymity, The Times noted that the hackers "intended to infiltrate control systems, security analysts believe. This would also have given them the power to knock out parts of the grid in Northern Ireland."

Last month, a group of hackers "understood to have ties to the Kremlin’s GRU intelligence agency" sent emails to senior engineers at Ireland’s Electricity Supply Board (ESB), the paper said. According to The Times, the cyber attack caused no disruption in the operation of the grid, but the perpetrators could have gained classified information, including passwords. Ireland’s National Cyber Security Center confirmed it was investigating the incident.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in any cyber attacks.

