Russia’s new ambassador to Turkey arrives in Ankara

ANKARA, July 15. /TASS/. Russia’s new Ambassador to Turkey Alexey Yerkhov arrived in Ankara on Saturday, the Embassy’s Acting Press Officer Alexander Leshukov told TASS.

"The new Russian Ambassador Alexey Yerkhov arrived by plane in Ankara today. He was met at the airport by Director General of Protocol of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sevki Mutevellioglu. The credentials will be handed over on Monday," he said.

On Saturday, Yerkhov is scheduled to attend a special meeting of the parliament on occasion of the anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup d’etat attempt in Turkey, the diplomat said. The Russian diplomat received a special invitation of Turkish Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman in coordination with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russia’s previous ambassador, Andrey Karlov, was gunned down on December 19, 2016 as he opened a photo exhibition in Ankara. The terrorist fired several shots in the Russian diplomat’s back. Karlov was posthumously awarded the title of the Hero of Russia for bravery and courage displayed in the capacity of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey and for his great contribution to implementing Russia’s foreign policy.

Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation into an act of international terrorism. The Turkish law enforcement agencies are carrying out their own investigation.