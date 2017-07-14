Back to Main page
Russian Embassy in Turkey on top of case with detained Russian family

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 14, 13:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Svetlana Ukhanova along with her two children and her boyfriend supposedly tried to enter Syria through Turkey

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Turkey is closely following the situation regarding a detained family from Russia - Svetlana Ukhanova, along with her two children, and her boyfriend Yevgeny Kochaari - who supposedly tried to enter Syria through Turkey, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The Russian Embassy in the country is dealing with this matter," she said. "I have no additional information on the issue right now."

Federation Speaker says Russia determined to stand up for its citizens abroad

As the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman reiterated, the Russian Embassy in Turkey had already sent an appeal to Turkish authorities asking to provide any information about the detainees in case it was decided to send them back to Russia.

"The embassy is tackling this problem very actively," she added. "As for us, we will also keep close track of the situation."

The issue of sending the two children of Svetlana Ukhanova, arrested in Turkey with her boyfriend Yevgeny Kochaari, is being monitored by Russian and Saratov Region children’s rights ombudsmen, the region’s children’s rights ombudsman Tatyana Zagorodnyaya told TASS on Friday.

"The children are in Turkey now, and the issue of their transportation to Russia is being currently worked out. These are two very small children - an older girl and a younger boy. The girl is Svetlana’s daughter from her first marriage. The girl’s father lives in the town of Marks and has equal custody to the child. The boy is hers and her boyfriend’s son," Zagorodnyaya said.

Zagorodnyaya added that there were no details on the detained Russian citizens yet, and it was hard to tell whether the children would be sent to their relatives - their grandmother and grandfather who live in the Saratov Region. "We are gathering information on the family, and, according to our data, this is an ordinary normal family, without any serious problems," the ombudsman elaborated.

Earlier, the mass media reported that a Russian woman with two children and her boyfriend had been arrested in Turkey after they supposedly had attempted to enter Syria.

