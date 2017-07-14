Putin to visit Russia’s Belgorod region, to speak to steelworkers

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Russia’s Belgorod region, some 650 km to the south of Moscow, on Friday. During the trip he will have meetings with steelworkers and members of student construction brigades.

"On the eve of the Metallurgists Day, the President will visit the Lebedinsky ore-dressing factory, which is marking the 50th anniversary since foundation," the Kremlin press service said. "In Putin’s presence, production process will be launched in a hot briquetted iron shop. Also, the President will have a conversation with factory workers."

As a separate item on the agenda, Putin will have a working meeting with the regional Governor, Yevgeny Savchenko.

After that, Putin will have a meeting with members of student construction brigades - the volunteer teams of students that spend their summer vacations working at various construction sites, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

The Lebedinsky ore-dressing factory located in the city of Gubkin is the largest enterprise of this type in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It is the only manufacturer of hot briquetted iron in Russia.

The factory is developing a deposit of iron ore, the reserves of which are assessed at 3.9 billion tonnes.

The first hot briquetted iron shop at the factory came on stream in 2001 and the second shop, in 2007. Construction of the third shop began in 2014.