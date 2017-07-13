Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Statements on indivisibility of security remain nice slogan for West, says Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 13, 22:58 UTC+3 BERLIN

"The West can extend legal guarantees of security only to those who will be joining NATO," he said

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, July 13. /TASS/. Declarations about indivisibility of security remain only nice slogans for the West and no one there is going to do anything along the lines of this principle, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday as he spoke at a conference at the Korber Foundation here.

"The West can extend legal guarantees of security only to those who will be joining NATO," he said. "This is an absolutely clear position and it clearly reveals the West’s practical reluctance to talk about whatever indivisibility."

"They made a nice slogan out of it and read out a declaration and when it came to making this pledge a legally binding one, they immediately said no to it," Lavrov said. "It’s those who join NATO that will have an appropriate ‘umbrella’ over their heads."

Lavrov also recalled Russia offered its partners in NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe as far back in 2009 to formalize the principle of indivisible security.

"We prepared a draft treaty and handed it to member-states of the OSCE and to members of the Russia-NATO Council and what we heard in response from them was ‘Forget about it’," he said.

"Quite possibly, commitment of a country to one or another principle is the right instrument for testing its preparedness for practical steps," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian jets scrambled six times over past week to intercept foreign aircraft - ministry
2
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
3
Government approves Russian gas producer’s stake purchase by OMV
4
Thailand's top diplomat: Ties between Bangkok and Moscow become highly dynamic
5
Sberbank closes first deal on Shanghai Gold Exchange
6
Top diplomat says Russia’s campaign in Syria aimed at preventing Iraq scenario
7
Rusal might make decision on panda bonds public program in fall
TOP STORIES
Реклама