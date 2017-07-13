Lavrov hopes historic rapprochement btw Russia, Germany to stand unabated

Russian jets scrambled six times over past week to intercept foreign aircraft - ministryMilitary & Defense July 14, 2:28
BERLIN, July 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes the current political contradictions will not have a destructive impact on the historic process of rapprochement between Russia and Germany.
He said it on Thursday at a conference of the Korber Foundation.
"In the course of the Year of Young People’s Exchanges we organized a Russian-German youth parliament and also held various research conferences, educational, cultural and sports events," Lavrov said. "I think this is the right form of investing in the future of our countries."
"The main thing is to rebuff the attempts to thwart the historic rapprochement that took place between Russia and Germany after World War II," he said.
Lavrov voiced the hope the program of the Year of Regional and Municipal Partnership that the started off two weeks ago would also feature many events for young people.