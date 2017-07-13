Lavrov rejects accusations against Russia of creating rift in EU as absurd

Yaroslavl to get Russia’s tallest Ferris wheelSociety & Culture July 13, 16:49
BERLIN, July 13. /TASS/. The accusations circulating in the West that Moscow has been seeking to create a rift in the European Union, are absurd, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at Germany’s Korber Foundation.
"We have to hear new allegations that Russia wants to weaken the European Union, even create a rift in it. These allegations are beyond reason," the Russian top diplomat said.
"We want the European Union to be a unified and strong player, capable of making independent decisions and outlining its foreign policy priorities based on the actual balance of its member states’ interests," Lavrov added.