Russia’s Central Electoral Committee enhances cyber security ahead presidential election

MOSCOW, July 13./TASS/. The Central Electoral Committee (CEC) expects hacker attacks on its website on the day of the Russian presidential election in March 2018 and is doing all that is possible to repel them, CEC member Anton Lopatin told reporters on Thursday.
"We are expecting [it]," he said, answering a corresponding question from reporters. Lopatin stressed that the CEC had taken preventive measures.
"We’ve done all that was possible to make the system safe," he noted. "We’ve got numerous commissions together with corresponding experts from law enforcement agencies ongoing," he noted.
According to Lopatin, the CEC website is attacked on each single voting day. "Geography differs a lot: Europe, America, Asia and Russia itself. Still, it is hardly possible to identify those who attack, because hackers use various servers located throughout the world," he said.