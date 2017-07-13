Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomats calls to quash NATO’s attempts to falsify history

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 13, 5:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman reminded that among the Forest Brothers were SS soldiers and thousands of civilians were killed in the acts of sabotage they staged

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called to quash NATO’s attempts to falsify history.

On Wednesday, NATO posted a video about the so-called Forest Brothers, or Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian guerrillas fighting against Soviet rule in the three Baltic republics in the 1940-1950s and called them fighters against ‘Soviet invaders.’

"Don’t stay indifferent, it is falsification of history deliberately propagated by NATO in order to revise the results of the Nuremberg Trials. And it must be quashed! If today they say that Bandera is a hero and the Forest Brothers are partisans saving the Baltic republics, what will we have tomorrow?" Zakharova wrote on her Facebook account.

She reminded that among the Forest Brothers were SS soldiers and thousands of civilians were killed in the acts of sabotage they staged. According to Zakharova, this organization was backed by Western security services up till the mid-1950s and NATO is well aware of that. "There are declassified, although slightly edited, CIA files on that matter," she added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomats calls to quash NATO’s attempts to falsify history
2
Baltic Fleet helicopters destroy notional enemy’s submarine with bombs in naval drills
3
Lavrov advises US diplomat to stay on top of real political events
4
WWII-era weapons and military vehicles found in Moscow industrial zone
5
Lavrov shocked at US media claims against Trump’s son over talks with Russian lawyer
6
Troops from 29 countries to participate in Army-2017 Games
7
Russia's Mir payment cards to give Visa and MasterCard a run for their money
TOP STORIES
Реклама