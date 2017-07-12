Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov advises US diplomat to keep up with real events in politics

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 12, 16:25 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

On Monday, Lavrov told reporters that Russia and the United States continued working on details of implementing the de-escalation zones in southwest Syria

Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert should better keep track of what is really happening in the world, namely the creation of a center in Jordan’s capital Amman for monitoring the Syrian ceasefire.

Nauert told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday: "Lavrov likes to talk a lot and get out ahead, I think, of some of the negotiations that are underway. That is all still being worked out."

Read also

Experts say Russian-US agreement on Syrian ceasefire to maintain status quo

In comments, Lavrov said: "How can this lady know about what I like and what I don’t like, we are not acquainted with her." "I don’t know about the rules that the State Department has on the access to information, but a document, signed in Amman by Russian, US and Jordanian representatives includes a particular point registering a certain agreement on setting up this center," Lavrov stressed.

The Russian foreign minister also noted that "no one should jump the gun but lagging behind in keeping track of real events does not help the profession of a diplomat."

On Monday, Lavrov told reporters that Russia and the United States continued working on details of implementing the de-escalation zones in southwest Syria’s Deraa, Quneitra and Suweida. The Amman monitoring center will be used to agree on all details of these zones’ operation, he said, stressing that this center will maintain direct contacts with both the government forces and armed opposition units.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov advises US diplomat to keep up with real events in politics
2
Kremlin derides US media buzz of ‘Russian meddling’ as bordering on TV soap opera
3
Black Sea Fleet frigate returns home from Mediterranean mission
4
Russia retains right to reciprocal moves if US declines to return compounds — speaker
5
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
6
WWII-era weapons and military vehicles found in Moscow industrial zone
7
Russia's defense contractor to feature advanced military hardware at MAKS air show
TOP STORIES
Реклама