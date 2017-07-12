Lavrov advises US diplomat to keep up with real events in politics

BRUSSELS, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert should better keep track of what is really happening in the world, namely the creation of a center in Jordan’s capital Amman for monitoring the Syrian ceasefire.

Nauert told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday: "Lavrov likes to talk a lot and get out ahead, I think, of some of the negotiations that are underway. That is all still being worked out."

In comments, Lavrov said: "How can this lady know about what I like and what I don’t like, we are not acquainted with her." "I don’t know about the rules that the State Department has on the access to information, but a document, signed in Amman by Russian, US and Jordanian representatives includes a particular point registering a certain agreement on setting up this center," Lavrov stressed.

The Russian foreign minister also noted that "no one should jump the gun but lagging behind in keeping track of real events does not help the profession of a diplomat."

On Monday, Lavrov told reporters that Russia and the United States continued working on details of implementing the de-escalation zones in southwest Syria’s Deraa, Quneitra and Suweida. The Amman monitoring center will be used to agree on all details of these zones’ operation, he said, stressing that this center will maintain direct contacts with both the government forces and armed opposition units.