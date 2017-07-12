Back to Main page
Kremlin says sanctions against Kaspersky company are politically motivated

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 12, 14:16 UTC+3

Russia will continue to do everything possible to protect the interests of its companies abroad, the Kremlin spokesman said

© REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Read also

Russia's Kaspersky Lab denies accusations of engaging in cyber espionage

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The introduction of sanctions against the Russian company Kaspersky Lab by the United States is politically motivated, Russia will do everything to protect the interests of the company abroad, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, we believe that this is a politically motivated decision," Peskov said.

"We regret seeing such decisions. However, the company has the necessary legal means to protect its interests and, of course, Russia as a state will also continue to do everything possible to protect the interests of our companies abroad," he added.

