Kremlin says sanctions against Kaspersky company are politically motivated

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The introduction of sanctions against the Russian company Kaspersky Lab by the United States is politically motivated, Russia will do everything to protect the interests of the company abroad, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Of course, we believe that this is a politically motivated decision," Peskov said.
"We regret seeing such decisions. However, the company has the necessary legal means to protect its interests and, of course, Russia as a state will also continue to do everything possible to protect the interests of our companies abroad," he added.