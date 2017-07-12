Russia allows Ukrainians to get passports without certificates on renouncing citizenship

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) passed the amendments on Wednesday removing obstacles to the acquisition of Russian citizenship by former Ukrainian nationals. The lawmakers allowed them not to provide certificates on renouncing the Ukrainian citizenship from the competent national authorities.

The corresponding norms were adopted during the discussion of the amendments to the laws on the Russian citizenship and the legal status of foreign citizens in Russia. No confirmation by the Ukrainian side is required while renouncing Ukraine’s citizenship to get residence permits and Russian passports.

"The renunciation of the Ukrainian citizenship is carried out by sending an application on renouncing the citizenship to the country’s competent authorities. A notarized copy of the application is the document confirming the renunciation of citizenship by a Ukrainian national," the second-reading edition says.

According to head of the State Duma State Construction and Legislation Committee Pavel Krasheninnikov, "getting a certificate [about renouncing citizenship] from Ukraine is currently impossible," and "this is a well-known fact." "A lot of people are waiting for their fate to be determined," he added.