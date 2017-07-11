Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow regrets Kiev’s attempts to build another Berlin wall

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 11, 18:09 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow slams Kiev’s move to introduce registration for Russians as ‘wrong step’

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Kiev’s attempts to build another Berlin wall are regrettable as they will only hamper cultural ties between Russians and Ukrainians, Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday over Kiev’s plans to toughen border crossing procedures for Russians.

"In all times, culture and relations between people have served as bridges to establish relations both at the level of state and at the level of civil society. Ukraine’s attempts to fence itself off by a new Berlin wall are regrettable," the ministry said, adding that Moscow will "watch closely" this situation to see how Ukraine’s "novelties" comply with the current bilateral agreement on visa-free trips for Russian and Ukrainian citizens of January 16, 1997.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Islamic State gunmen say its leader is dead — media
2
Moscow considers tit-for-tat steps in response to seized diplomatic compounds in US
3
Moscow regrets Kiev’s attempts to build another Berlin wall
4
Siemens brings action against Russian company due to gas turbines supply to Crimea
5
Lavrov, Mogherini to discuss Russia-EU ties on July 11
6
Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out
7
EU Council endorses Association Agreement with Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Реклама