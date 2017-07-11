Moscow regrets Kiev’s attempts to build another Berlin wall

Court turns down bid to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail timeSociety & Culture July 11, 18:08
MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Kiev’s attempts to build another Berlin wall are regrettable as they will only hamper cultural ties between Russians and Ukrainians, Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday over Kiev’s plans to toughen border crossing procedures for Russians.
"In all times, culture and relations between people have served as bridges to establish relations both at the level of state and at the level of civil society. Ukraine’s attempts to fence itself off by a new Berlin wall are regrettable," the ministry said, adding that Moscow will "watch closely" this situation to see how Ukraine’s "novelties" comply with the current bilateral agreement on visa-free trips for Russian and Ukrainian citizens of January 16, 1997.