Moscow Metro to put on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season premiereSociety & Culture July 11, 16:43
Russian prison officials seek to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with jail timeRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 16:21
Siemens brings action against Russian company due to gas turbines supply to CrimeaBusiness & Economy July 11, 16:04
Lavrov slams OSCE for being prone to 'inertia to usurp key security decisions'Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 15:59
Russia suggests checking maps of military forces in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 15:40
WADA chief pays working visit to Russian anti-doping agencySport July 11, 15:05
People’s evacuation from Mosul poorly organized, Lavrov saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 14:37
Moscow considers tit-for-tat steps in response to seized diplomatic compounds in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 11, 14:34
Moscow prosecutors to review validity of robbery sentence against disabled prisonerSociety & Culture July 11, 13:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MAUERBACH /Austria/, July 11. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) is still subject to inertia by a number of partners to usurp some security decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an informal OSCE Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday.
"For now, this inertia, which began about three years ago due to certain events, and which reflects the desire of those OSCE members, which are also members of the North Atlantic Alliance, to usurp the key security decisions and thereby preserve and deepen the dividing lines, still reigns supreme. We believe that’s wrong," he said.
Lavrov added that during the meeting Russia outlined its approaches towards cooperation "in military and political security, in economic and environmental cooperation and in humanitarian issues."