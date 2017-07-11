Back to Main page
Lavrov slams OSCE for being prone to 'inertia to usurp key security decisions'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 11, 15:59 UTC+3 MAUERBACH

This inertia began about three years ago due to certain events, Russia's top diplomat said

MAUERBACH /Austria/, July 11. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) is still subject to inertia by a number of partners to usurp some security decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an informal OSCE Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday.

"For now, this inertia, which began about three years ago due to certain events, and which reflects the desire of those OSCE members, which are also members of the North Atlantic Alliance, to usurp the key security decisions and thereby preserve and deepen the dividing lines, still reigns supreme. We believe that’s wrong," he said.

Lavrov added that during the meeting Russia outlined its approaches towards cooperation "in military and political security, in economic and environmental cooperation and in humanitarian issues."

