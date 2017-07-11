Some countries seek chaos in cyber space, Russian presidential envoy says

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A number of countries sabotage the adoption of rules of responsible behavior in cyber space and may be interested in the ongoing chaos there, Russian Presidential Envoy for Information Security Cooperation Andrey Krutskikh told Izvestia.

"Russia and many other countries insistently call at all international platforms and forums to come to terms until it is too late, and not tell stories that someone is to blame," Krutskikh said in an interview with the paper published on Tuesday, stressing that "all countries regardless of their political views" suffer from threats coming from cyber space.

Certain states, which apparently count on their diminishing technological advantages, "sabotage the process of adopting the rules of responsible behavior of a country in this area," he said. "There is such an impression that they are interested in the ongoing chaos in cyber space."

At the meeting of the United Nations Group of Government Experts (UN GGE) on International Information Security in mid-June, Russia suggested including in the final report the provisions on drafting a resolution of the UN General Assembly on the rules of responsible behavior for states in information space, he said.

"Unfortunately, not all the states share our peacekeeping approach, and trying to defend their "rule of the gun" in digital area, they push for their own vision of international information security based not on preventing but on settling conflicts," the envoy said.

The Western countries also pursue the line of downgrading the UN’s role in the negotiating process on international information security, he said. "Instead of discussing this issue in the UN, which represents interests of all world countries, they try to ‘shift’ the discussion to regional platforms and forums, where Russia and other countries with an independent stance are not represented, so that it is easier for them to advance their initiatives that are far from being peacekeeping."