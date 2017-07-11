Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev pushing towards Russia’s restrictions on Ukrainian citizens’ trips

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 11, 2:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Response measures on the Russia side may embrace up to 4 million Ukrainians working in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Introduction of advance biometric registration rules for Russian citizens going to Ukraine is an act of ostentatious loutishness on the part of the Ukrainian authorities, Irina Yarovaya, a deputy speaker of the Russian State Duma told TASS on Monday.

"Not-quite-freedom, not-quite-visas, not-quite-law - that’s the way to describe Kiev’s new ideas, which don’t cause any surprise anymore," she said in a comment on a report by the secretary of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine, Alexander Turchinov, who told a meeting of the council all the foreigners would be obliged pass biometric control while entering Ukraine.

He said the new regulations would apply particularly to the Russians as of January 1, 2018, as they would have to pass advance electronic registration before entering the country and the procedure for them would include fingerprints.

"To create contrived problems in violation of the existing inter-governmental agreement, they are conceiving quasi-visas," Yarovaya said. "The Ukrainian authorities impede their citizens’ communications with the Russians. It makes audaciously loutish steps, apparently wishing a mirror-like response on our part, which would mean restricts on trips for Ukrainian citizens."

"These milieus are striving to rupture human contacts and family bonds that link our peoples," she said.

In the meantime, Frants Klintsevich, first deputy chairman of the committee for defense and security in the upper house of Russian parliament told TASS on Monday that a proportionate response from Moscow would be considered, as Ukraine's decision to introduce advance registration of foreigners and especially Russians going to enter the country was tantamount, in essence, to the introduction of visas.

"The introduction of advance electronic registration for the Russians going to enter Ukraine or the so-called biometric control means, in essence, the introduction of visas for trips between the two countries and its labeling doesn't actually matter much," he said.

Response measures on the Russia side may embrace up to 4 million Ukrainians working in Russia.

"I don't rule out, actually, we'll have to ask some of them politely to leave and to explain to them simultaneously the only root-cause of their troubles is the incumbent regime in Kiev and Pyotr Poroshenko personally," he said, adding that Russia would be defending the interests of Russian citizens in the first place.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
2
Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's son
3
Moscow concerned over Ukraine’s plans to join NATO
4
Expert says Ukraine is very 'far away' from NATO at the moment
5
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
6
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory — Putin
7
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
TOP STORIES
Реклама