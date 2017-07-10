Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow hopes liberation of Mosul will help restore Iraq’s territorial integrity

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 10, 20:42 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russian diplomat says humanitarian tensions over Mosul are white-hot

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the liberation of Mosul will help restore Iraq’s territorial integrity and promote intra-Iraqi reconciliation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday after the Iraqi authorities declared liberation of Mosul from Islamic State terrorists.

"Moscow support the actions of the Iraqi authorities aimed at restoring the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said.

"We are confident that progress in the process of intra-Iraqi national reconciliation with due account of the interests of all ethnic and religious groups will help consolidate success in anti-terrorist efforts."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Putin-Trump meeting produces Syrian truce and US bows out as global leader
2
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
3
Moscow hopes liberation of Mosul will help restore Iraq’s territorial integrity
4
Russian economy has definitely moved out of recession — Putin
5
Expert says Ukraine is further away from NATO today than before
6
Ukraine announces plans to toughen border control for Russian citizens
7
Putin notes serious headway on Syrian settlement, particularly thanks to Turkey
TOP STORIES
Реклама