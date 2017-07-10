Moscow hopes liberation of Mosul will help restore Iraq’s territorial integrity

Ukraine announces plans to toughen border control for Russian citizensWorld July 10, 19:34
Expert says Ukraine is further away from NATO today than beforeWorld July 10, 18:45
Lavrov names key topics for Geneva talks on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 18:35
Bolshoi risks damaging its reputation after rescheduling Nureyev ballet — directorSociety & Culture July 10, 18:04
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task forceMilitary & Defense July 10, 17:40
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in timeSociety & Culture July 10, 16:24
Russia wants PACE to change its work regulationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 16:23
Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's sonRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 15:58
Russia, US move ahead to hammer out details in setting up Syrian de-escalation zonesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 15:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the liberation of Mosul will help restore Iraq’s territorial integrity and promote intra-Iraqi reconciliation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday after the Iraqi authorities declared liberation of Mosul from Islamic State terrorists.
"Moscow support the actions of the Iraqi authorities aimed at restoring the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said.
"We are confident that progress in the process of intra-Iraqi national reconciliation with due account of the interests of all ethnic and religious groups will help consolidate success in anti-terrorist efforts."