Chechnya’s law enforcement agencies refute reports on alleged mass shooting

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 10, 15:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian Presidential Administration has seen media reports about an alleged mass shooting in Chechnya but local law enforcement agencies have refuted these reports, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Ramzan Kadyrov: “…And I really mean it!”

"We have seen these reports in one of the newspapers," he said. "We have taken them into consideration, as well as the Chechen law enforcement agencies’ statement refuting the reports," he said.

The Russian presidential spokesman also said that the reports were based on anonymous information.

Russia’s Novaya Gazeta daily earlier cited unidentified sources saying that a massive shooting had taken place in Chechnya in January, claiming the lives of dozens of people.

Dmitry Peskov
