Kremlin spokesman says Trump struck Putin as competent politician

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has produced an impression of a competent politician at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Judging by the president’s impression, Trump is a very efficient person," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"He has full expert knowledge, is very persistent and uses facts skillfully," the Kremlin spokesman said referring to the Russian leader’s impression of his meeting with Trump.

Peskov described accusations of incompetence against Trump as "schizophrenic stuff" similar to a wave of anti-Russian hysteria in the US political circles.

The meeting between Putin and Trump was held on July 7. Taking part in it were Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Peskov added that he did not take part in that meeting.