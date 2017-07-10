Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin spokesman says Trump struck Putin as competent politician

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 10, 2:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The meeting between Putin and Trump was held on July 7. Taking part in it were Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has produced an impression of a competent politician at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Judging by the president’s impression, Trump is a very efficient person," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"He has full expert knowledge, is very persistent and uses facts skillfully," the Kremlin spokesman said referring to the Russian leader’s impression of his meeting with Trump.

Peskov described accusations of incompetence against Trump as "schizophrenic stuff" similar to a wave of anti-Russian hysteria in the US political circles.

The meeting between Putin and Trump was held on July 7. Taking part in it were Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Peskov added that he did not take part in that meeting.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia favors de-monopolization of digital platforms globally - communication minister
2
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
3
Russian military: No flights performed over Aleppo since start of liberation operation
4
Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air show
5
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
6
South Ossetia’s accession is outside Russian foreign policy — ambassador
7
G20 summit organized perfectly, unaffected by protests - Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Реклама