Initiative to organize Putin’s meeting with Trump came from both sides, says Peskov

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The initiative to organize a personal meeting between the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, came from both Moscow and Washington, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

"There was mutual understanding that such a meeting was necessary," he said, adding that the meeting had been arranged via diplomatic channels and the presidents "knew exactly all priority topics to be discussed."

The first personal meeting between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, took place on Friday, on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Germany’s Hamburg. The meeting lasted more than two hours, instead of 30 minutes as originally planned. The two presidents reportedly discussed crises settlement in Syria and Ukraine, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, problems of security in cyber space.