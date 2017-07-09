Initiative to organize Putin’s meeting with Trump came from both sides, says Peskov

Putin says use of advanced technologies is powerful resource for country’s developmentBusiness & Economy July 09, 19:50
Cathedral in Russian island town of Sviyazhsk added to UNESCO World Heritage ListSociety & Culture July 09, 17:29
Trump says it’s time for constructive work with RussiaWorld July 09, 16:42
Normandy Four telephone conversation due in July - Ukraine's presidentWorld July 09, 15:10
Media manager Anton Nosik diesSociety & Culture July 09, 14:14
Putin offered condolences over Ilya Glazunov’s deathSociety & Culture July 09, 13:50
Artist Ilya Glazunov dies at the age of 87 - spouseSociety & Culture July 09, 11:25
Putin, Trump meeting gives start to work on major problems together - White HouseWorld July 09, 8:49
Gorbachev compares Putin-Trump meeting to his meeting with ReaganRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 09, 0:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The initiative to organize a personal meeting between the Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, came from both Moscow and Washington, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.
"There was mutual understanding that such a meeting was necessary," he said, adding that the meeting had been arranged via diplomatic channels and the presidents "knew exactly all priority topics to be discussed."
The first personal meeting between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, took place on Friday, on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Germany’s Hamburg. The meeting lasted more than two hours, instead of 30 minutes as originally planned. The two presidents reportedly discussed crises settlement in Syria and Ukraine, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, problems of security in cyber space.