Putin satisfied with his first personal meeting with Trump - Kremlin spokesman

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 09, 23:07 UTC+3

According to Dmitry Peskov, it is "absurd" to try to guess who has won these talks

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with his first personal meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, that turned to be a central event of the two-day Group of Twenty summit in Germany’s Hamburg, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"You can take it from me, Putin is satisfied. And, frankly speaking, I don’t know President Trump but I think he was also satisfied with the meeting," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, it is "absurd" to try to guess who has won these talks. "As a matter of fact, after this meeting we can say it confidently that all have won," Peskov said.

The first personal meeting between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, took place on Friday, on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Germany’s Hamburg. The meeting lasted more than two hours, instead of 30 minutes as originally planned. The two presidents reportedly discussed crises settlement in Syria and Ukraine, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, problems of security in cyber space.

