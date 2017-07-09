Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Some OSCE countries limit work of Russian media - Russian senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 09, 11:15 UTC+3 MINSK

Russia is concerned about the attempts "to fragment the information space in the OSCE area," Nikolai Zhuravlev said

Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, July 9. /TASS/. Some OSCE member countries apply limitations on work of the Russian mass media thus violating the basic principles of the freedom of speech, a member of the Russian delegation to the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Senator Nikolai Zhuravlev said on Sunday.

"The objects of sanctions measures are the Russian media, while representatives of some countries’ leaderships even would not try hiding this discriminative approach," he said.

"Many occasions of deportation of Russian reporters and ban for entering" Baltic countries are well-known. Those countries "close media representations, apply administrative barriers for effective work" or "introduce tougher regulations for the Internet with clear anti-Russian mood," he said. "An example is the legal initiative of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament), aimed at de-Russification of the information space."

At the same time, he continued, "crimes against reporters remain without responsibility."

Russia is concerned about the attempts "to fragment the information space in the OSCE area," he said. "Under the pretext of protected national interests, some countries neglect the freedom of the media, limit reporters, are intolerant to alternative positions."

"Russia has remained on the positions of maximum openness," he said. "We are trying to observe the legal balance between freedom of speech and responsibility for truthful facts.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump says it’s time for constructive work with Russia
2
Admiral Essen frigate to join Russian Mediterranean grouping - source
3
Russian economy has definitely moved out of recession — Putin
4
Media manager Anton Nosik dies
5
Putin offered condolences over Ilya Glazunov’s death
6
President Putin to visit Yekaterinburg to participate in Innoprom-2017 Exhibition
7
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама