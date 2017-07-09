Some OSCE countries limit work of Russian media - Russian senator

Trump says it’s time for constructive work with RussiaWorld July 09, 16:42
Normandy Four telephone conversation due in July - Ukraine's presidentWorld July 09, 15:10
Media manager Anton Nosik diesSociety & Culture July 09, 14:14
Putin offered condolences over Ilya Glazunov’s deathSociety & Culture July 09, 13:50
Artist Ilya Glazunov dies at the age of 87 - spouseSociety & Culture July 09, 11:25
Putin, Trump meeting gives start to work on major problems together - White HouseWorld July 09, 8:49
Gorbachev compares Putin-Trump meeting to his meeting with ReaganRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 09, 0:47
Putin notes practical significance of issues discussed at G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 09, 0:26
Putin believes there is a chance to restore relations with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 08, 17:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MINSK, July 9. /TASS/. Some OSCE member countries apply limitations on work of the Russian mass media thus violating the basic principles of the freedom of speech, a member of the Russian delegation to the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Senator Nikolai Zhuravlev said on Sunday.
"The objects of sanctions measures are the Russian media, while representatives of some countries’ leaderships even would not try hiding this discriminative approach," he said.
"Many occasions of deportation of Russian reporters and ban for entering" Baltic countries are well-known. Those countries "close media representations, apply administrative barriers for effective work" or "introduce tougher regulations for the Internet with clear anti-Russian mood," he said. "An example is the legal initiative of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament), aimed at de-Russification of the information space."
At the same time, he continued, "crimes against reporters remain without responsibility."
Russia is concerned about the attempts "to fragment the information space in the OSCE area," he said. "Under the pretext of protected national interests, some countries neglect the freedom of the media, limit reporters, are intolerant to alternative positions."
"Russia has remained on the positions of maximum openness," he said. "We are trying to observe the legal balance between freedom of speech and responsibility for truthful facts.".