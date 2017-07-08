Putin confirms Russia's adherence to Paris climate accord

Russia mourns over prominent writer Daniil GraninSociety & Culture July 08, 15:51
HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russia keeps the adherence to the Paris Agreement on climate, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron.
The climate topic was on agenda of a working session at the G20 summit in Hamburg.
"It we discuss this topic, you know our position - we adhere to the Paris Agreement, and we shall observe it," the Russian leader said, adding reasons for the climate change are not clear yet.