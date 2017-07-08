Putin hopes for development of relations between Russia, EC despite current problems

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for development of relations between Russia and the European Commission, despite the current problems. "We hope for continuing and developing contacts with the European Commission," Putin said during a meeting the European Commission’s head Jean-Claude Junker on the fringes of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

"We are in contact, despite the problems we have," Putin said, adding a certain time earlier he had with Jean-Claude Junker "useful talks" at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2016, and "in April, Moscow hosted Ms. Mogherini; her another meeting with our foreign minister is due on July 11 in Brussels."

Junker also confirmed the European Commission wanted to develop the dialogue with Russia. He said the European Commission wanted to continue the work to find opportunities for cooperation.