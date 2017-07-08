Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin hopes for development of relations between Russia, EC despite current problems

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 08, 13:23 UTC+3 HAMBURG

"We hope for continuing and developing contacts with the European Commission," Putin said

Share
1 pages in this article

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for development of relations between Russia and the European Commission, despite the current problems. "We hope for continuing and developing contacts with the European Commission," Putin said during a meeting the European Commission’s head Jean-Claude Junker on the fringes of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

"We are in contact, despite the problems we have," Putin said, adding a certain time earlier he had with Jean-Claude Junker "useful talks" at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2016, and "in April, Moscow hosted Ms. Mogherini; her another meeting with our foreign minister is due on July 11 in Brussels."

Junker also confirmed the European Commission wanted to develop the dialogue with Russia. He said the European Commission wanted to continue the work to find opportunities for cooperation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin-Trump first meeting round-up
2
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to begin after December 1
3
Putin notes improvement of economic ties with France when meeting Macron
4
Russian President to attend opening of Innoprom-2017 in Yekaterinburg
5
Leaders of Russia, Germany, France confirm stalling of Minsk-2
6
Moscow court pardons two convicts in Total CEO jet crash case
7
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
TOP STORIES
Реклама