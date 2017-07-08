Leaders of Russia, Germany, France confirm stalling of Minsk-2

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Leaders of Russia, Germany and France - Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron - at a meeting in Hamburg confirmed stalling of the Minsk peace agreements on Ukraine, though confirmed the work on their implementation should continue.

"The parties exchanged views on where we are now in the Ukrainian settlement," press secretary Dmitry Peskov said after the leaders’ working breakfast on Saturday. "They confirmed stalling in implementation of the Minsk agreements, but at the same time, they have the understanding the work should continue."

The leaders "share the understanding of necessary preparations for another telephone conversation in the Normandy Format, as well as of necessary measures, which could result in realistic ceasefire and weapons’ withdrawal in Donbass," he continued.

Putin "like always, concisely and fully presented to the counterparts the Russian position" on the topic, the press secretary added.