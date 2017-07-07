Back to Main page
Kremlin comments on Putin-Abe meeting in Hamburg

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 07, 13:34 UTC+3 HAMBURG

The Russian president will also meet with US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on July 7

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Germany’s Hamburg on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Friday "rather important."

"There will be talks with Prime Minister Abe, which are also rather important as Abe will come to Vladivostok in early September for the Far Eastern forum," Peskov told reporters.

The presidential spokesman said Putin’s working schedule in Hamburg would be "very constructive and busy." Besides taking part in the G20 summit’s sessions, the Russian president is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

