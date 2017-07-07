Back to Main page
Moscow ready for meeting in Normandy Four format — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 07, 3:20 UTC+3

"We're ready for it as soon as all other parties coordinate the acceptable dates," he said

PARIS, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for a meeting of foreign ministers in the Normandy Four format as soon as the parties to the format coordinate the acceptable dates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We're ready for it as soon as all other parties coordinate the acceptable dates," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier said that the Normandy Four leaders may meet in early July.

The Normandy Four, comprising Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, was created when the leaders of the four states met on the margins of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day allied landings in Normandy on June 6, 2014. The format’s main aim to search for possible ways to overcome the crisis in Ukraine.

