Moscow ready for meeting in Normandy Four format — Lavrov

Dozens of police injured in protests ahead of G20 summit in HamburgWorld July 07, 3:11
IBF clears Russian boxer Povetkin of all charges — promoterSport July 07, 3:03
Putin arrives in Hamburg to take part in G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 07, 3:00
Russia hands its proposals on Syria to US, awaiting reaction — LavrovWorld July 06, 22:54
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to begin after December 1Sport July 06, 22:45
Lavrov says Moscow wants Washington's ideas on no-flight zones in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 21:46
Putin and Trump to meet for first time on Friday morningWorld July 06, 21:14
Latvia extradites Russian citizen at request of US Department of JusticeWorld July 06, 20:52
Kasparov’s return to chess ‘not a sensation’, chess legend Karpov saysSport July 06, 18:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, July 6. /TASS/. Moscow is ready for a meeting of foreign ministers in the Normandy Four format as soon as the parties to the format coordinate the acceptable dates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.
"We're ready for it as soon as all other parties coordinate the acceptable dates," he said.
French President Emmanuel Macron earlier said that the Normandy Four leaders may meet in early July.
The Normandy Four, comprising Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, was created when the leaders of the four states met on the margins of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day allied landings in Normandy on June 6, 2014. The format’s main aim to search for possible ways to overcome the crisis in Ukraine.