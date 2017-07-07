Back to Main page
Putin arrives in Hamburg to take part in G20 summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 07, 3:00 UTC+3 HAMBURG

On Friday, Putin is expected to take part in two official G20 sessions and one informal meeting

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian president's press service/TASS

HAMBURG, July 7. /TASS/. A plane carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin landed early on Friday at the Helmut Schmidt Airport in Hamburg, the host city of this year’s G20 summit.

Putin may put forward stimulating proposals on combating terrorism at G20

On Friday, Putin is expected to take part in two official G20 sessions and one informal meeting to discuss political issues, such as global terrorism and the situation in the Middle East. He will also hold talks with the leaders of the BRICS group of nations, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

During the two-day summit, the Russian leader will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with other foreign leaders, including US President Donald Trump. He will also meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

According to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin may meet with other foreign leaders on the sidelines of the event, including with the prime minister of Australia and presidents of Mexico and South Africa.

On Friday evening, the Russian president and other leaders are invited to a formal reception by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Putin will continue his work in Hamburg on Saturday.

